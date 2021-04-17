Celtics’ Brad Stevens Offers Updates On Evan Fournier, Robert Williams

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems the day is getting closer for the return of Evan Fournier, and Boston Celtics teammate Robert Williams for that matter.

Fournier will miss his seventh consecutive game Saturday when the Celtics host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. Boston’s trade deadline acquisition landed in the league’s health and safety protocols and has not played since April 6.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens did, however, offer an encouraging update prior to Saturday’s game.

“Evan is out of quarantine. I’m guessing he’ll be in the gym tonight, I don’t know if he’ll be out on the court,” Stevens said on a video conference. “I saw him this morning. He seemed really happy to be around people and see others, but he still has a few days to go before he goes through all his tests and that stuff. So it’s going to be certainly not today, certainly not Monday, and we’ll go from there.”

The Celtics play Thursday against the Phoenix Suns, which seems to be a possible return game for Fournier.