Brad Stevens Provides Insight Behind Celtics’ Plan With Jabari Parker

The Boston Celtics have a plan for newly-signed Jabari Parker.

Parker, who the Celtics agreed to a two-year deal with Friday night, joins Boston after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Obviously, the fact the Celtics are Parker’s sixth team in as many seasons points to the fact that he has failed to live up to the expectations that come with that high of a selection, but nonetheless he presents upside to Boston.

And Celtics head coach Brad Stevens expressed just that with a 211-word response when asked about Boston’s newest depth piece.

“Yeah, well first of all Jabari has been a good player in the league for a few years now and he’s obviously had a rough couple of last stops,” Stevens said on a video conference with reporters prior to Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. “This is, as you saw by the details that came out, is a plan beyond this year. We’re going to be patient in bringing him along.”

Parker was released by the Sacramento Kings after the NBA trade deadline. The Duke product had been traded before that after being drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks.