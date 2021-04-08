Celtics’ Evan Fournier Expresses Gratitude Amid COVID-Related Absence

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier continues to be sidelined due to the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but wanted too share a message of appreciate amid his absence.

Fournier, who the Celtics acquired ahead of the NBA trade deadline, will miss a third straight game as he’s been ruled out of Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He missed the Celtics’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday and win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, as well.

“Just want to take a moment to thank you all for the love and support over the last few days,” the 28-year-old wing tweeted Thursday afternoon. “I can’t wait to get back on the court and help my team win.”

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens revealed Fournier shouldn’t be expected back this week, which could mean he won’t be on the floor Sunday when the Celtics travel to the Denver Nuggets.

Fournier was in the midst of a hot stretch having scored 23 and 17 points, respectively, in his prior two games.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images