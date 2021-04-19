NESN Logo Sign In

Timelines still are a bit murky, but the Boston Celtics at least are willing to put a day on when they hope Robert Williams will return.

The third-year center has been out for the last two games with knee soreness, but the team revealed Monday that it’s circling Thursday on the calendar to get him back into action. In the meantime, though, he and teammate Evan Fournier remain out against the Chicago Bulls.

“I don’t know if (Fournier) will be able to join us for practice or not when we practice again on Wednesday,” coach Brad Stevens said in his pregame media availability Monday.

“Even if that’s the case, I would say he’s probably doubtful for Thursday, limited beyond that. I don’t know if he’ll be able to play Friday or not, we’ll just see. That’ll be determined by our doctors, obviously as to pass all the tests in conjunction with him. And then, Rob, we are hopeful will be back on Thursday. And I don’t know if he’ll also be a guy that’s limited when he comes back or not.”

The Celtics take on the Phoneix Suns at TD Garden on Thursday. Before that, they tip off with the Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday.