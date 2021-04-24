Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown In, Robert Williams Out For Hornets Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics are as close to full strength as they’ve been in seemingly forever.

Robert Williams will sit out Sunday afternoon when Boston visits the Charlotte Hornets. But the emerging center, who has missed the Celtics’ last five games due to knee soreness, likely will be the only injury-related absence.

Jaylen Brown was not listed on Saturday’s injury report, indicating he will play Sunday. The star guard missed three of Boston’s last four contests due to a nagging shoulder ailment.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Charlotte:



Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 24, 2021

The Celtics will look to rebound from Friday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Brad Stevens’s team have lost two of their last three games but are 9-3 overall in their last 12 contests.