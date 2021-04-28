Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams, Jayson Tatum Return Against Hornets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are getting some much-needed reinforcements.

After missing the last seven games with a knee injury, Robert Williams is off the injury report and thus cleared to play in Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Jayson Tatum also seemingly will play after sitting out Tuesday night with an ankle issue.

The Celtics’ injury report released Wednesday afternoon showed no sign of Williams, only listing Kemba Walker as out, which is not a surprise.

Williams, 23, has been dealing with knee soreness the last few weeks, and the Celtics have been taking it slow with him. That’s in large part because he’s in the midst of a breakout season, and has proven to make Boston a significantly better team when he’s on the floor.

Williams is averaging 8.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest across 47 games.