The Boston Celtics will be further shorthanded when they host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at TD Garden.

NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for the contest due to a non-COVID related illness, as head coach Brad Stevens confirmed with reporters about 90 minutes before tip.

Brown was listed as questionable earlier Saturday afternoon.

The C’s also will be without center Robert Williams (left knee soreness) and Evan Fournier, although that was revealed Friday.

Williams now has missed two straight games while Fournier will miss his seventh consecutive contest after landing in the league’s healthy and safety protocols. The Celtics’ trade deadline acquisition has not played since April 6.