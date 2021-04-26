Celtics Injuries: Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker Both Out Against Thunder

The Celtics will be shorthanded once again when Boston hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden.
Two Celtics starters — Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker — will be unavailable for Tuesday’s game, according to the team’s latest injury report.
Tatum has been ruled out due to a left ankle impingement. Walker, meanwhile, will not play due to a left side strain he suffered during Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.
There is some positive news, though.
Robert Williams potentially could return to action Tuesday night. Williams is listed as “questionable” due to let knee soreness, though Boston certainly would benefit from his presence should be he healthy enough to compete.
Boston has lost three of its last four games after teasing a potential turnaround over the last couple of weeks. The Celtics own sixth place in the Eastern Conference as of Tuesday afternoon, two games behind the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.
There are just 11 games left on the Celtics’ regular season schedule. Boston has a lot of work to do if the team wants to avoid the play-in tournament, which will feature teams ranked Nos. 7 through 10.
The play-in tournament, by the way, begins May 18.
Tip-off for Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder game is slated for 7 p.m. ET.