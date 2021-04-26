Celtics Injuries: Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker Both Out Against Thunder

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics will be shorthanded once again when Boston hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden.

Two Celtics starters — Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker — will be unavailable for Tuesday’s game, according to the team’s latest injury report.

Tatum has been ruled out due to a left ankle impingement. Walker, meanwhile, will not play due to a left side strain he suffered during Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

There is some positive news, though.

Robert Williams potentially could return to action Tuesday night. Williams is listed as “questionable” due to let knee soreness, though Boston certainly would benefit from his presence should be he healthy enough to compete.