NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics enter Saturday looking for a sixth straight win, but again will have to do so shorthanded.

The Celtics announced both Robert Williams and Evan Fournier will remain out when Boston welcomes the Golden State Warriors to TD Garden.

Williams missed Thursday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers due to left knee soreness. Head coach Brad Stevens on Thursday was hopeful Williams would be day-to-day.

Fournier has missed each of Boston’s last six games after landing in the league’s health and safety protocols. He has not played since April 6.

Boston has won seven of its last eight games. Celtics-Warriors is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.