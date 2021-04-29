Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Hear Criticism But Respond Well

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s really starting to feel like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum actively listen to criticism of themselves and the underperforming Boston Celtics.

And then turn it around and use it as bulletin board material when they feel like it.

Following what some have referred to as the most “most embarrassing loss” of the Celtics’ season, longtime play-by-play broadcaster Mike Gorman bluntly expressed doubt that Brown and Tatum are capable of being the leaders the team needs at this point in their careers.

How did the All-Star wing duo respond to all this? With a combined 73 points on 54.4% shooting, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in a 120-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens was happy to see them set that example.