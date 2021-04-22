Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Finding It Hard To Keep Up With East Standings

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum is finding it hard to keep up with the rest of the teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference when it comes to playoff standings.

There’s the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks atop the table, then there’s basically everyone else fluctuating up and down the remaining seeds.

As things stand, the Boston Celtics sit at No. 6 in the East, but the Atlanta Hawks (No. 4), New York Knicks (No. 5), Miami Heat (No. 7) and Charlotte Hornets (No. 8) are within two games on either side.

Essentially, things are changing every night. And if it has your head is spinning, don’t feel bad.

“I feel like I realized a couple weeks ago that there’s a certain group that is so close that I guess every night, depending on who is playing, it’s going to change,” Tatum said about the standings in his availability after Wednesday’s practice. “I guess probably in a week or so, I’ll pay a little more attention to it. You know when we get closer to that time, but I mean it changes every day.”