Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Shares Son, Deuce, Showing Interest In Basketball

For all the jokes about Jayson Tatum’s toddler aged son being a future star of the Boston Celtics, it may actually be in the works.

The 23-year-old All-Star has been vocal about his excitement to have Deuce back at games this season. And it looks like that feeling towards basketball is mutual for the three-year-old Celtics fan favorite.

“Recently, he’s wanted to play basketball more on his hoop,” Tatum said of Deuce on Monday in a Reddit AMA.

“As he’s gotten a little older and since fans have been allowed he’s been coming to the home games, and the last couple weeks, he’s really been trying to get me to play basketball with him, shoot with him and show him how to dribble. I didn’t want to force him, but always thought that he’s going to be around it so much’ so if he ever picks the ball up and wants to’ obviously I’ll be more than happy to play with him and teach him. And that’s started to happen a lot recently around the house.”

Deuce constantly is starring in his father’s Snapchat stories, and a toy basketball hoop has been involved in play time a lot more of late, it appears.