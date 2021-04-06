Celtics’ Legend Paul Pierce Does Not Seem Worried About Leaving ESPN

ESPN reportedly parted ways with Paul Pierce on Monday following his wild weekend on social media.
But the NBA legend doesn’t seem to be too worried about it.
Pierce went on Instagram Live with what looked to be quite the Friday night. We won’t get into the details, but let’s just say this wasn’t exactly family friendly content.
Social media certainly enjoyed reacting to Pierce’s mishap, but ESPN apparently didn’t.
But it looks like Pierce is cool with the outcome.
“Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree,” Pierce tweeted accompanying a video of him laughing.
Pierce was a major personality on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” and “The Jump” since his retirement in 2017.
We’ll see what’s next for him.