Celtics’ Legend Paul Pierce Does Not Seem Worried About Leaving ESPN

NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN reportedly parted ways with Paul Pierce on Monday following his wild weekend on social media.

But the NBA legend doesn’t seem to be too worried about it.

Pierce went on Instagram Live with what looked to be quite the Friday night. We won’t get into the details, but let’s just say this wasn’t exactly family friendly content.

Social media certainly enjoyed reacting to Pierce’s mishap, but ESPN apparently didn’t.

But it looks like Pierce is cool with the outcome.