Is Celtics’ Marcus Smart An All-Star-Caliber Player? Frank Vogel Thinks So

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel seems to agree with countless Boston Celtics fans when it comes to Marcus Smart.

Then again, countless other Celtics fans probably will think Vogel has no idea what he’s talking about.

It comes with one simple opinion that Vogel voiced prior to the Celtics’ win over the Lakers on Thursday night at Staples Center, a 121-113 verdict.

“He’s an All-Star-caliber player in my mind,” Vogel told reporters of Smart, per Celtics reporter Taylor Snow.

Smart responded with a performance in which he scored 15 points on 5-for-8 from the field including a 50 percent clip (3-for-6) from beyond the arc.