Marcus Smart was struck in the head by Karl-Anthony Towns, and it looked a bit scary for a minute.

Thankfully Smart wasn’t injured, and contributed 24 points in the Boston Celtics’ 145-136 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Celtics fans know the guard is gritty and puts his body on the line to help his team win. But it wasn’t his toughness he credited to being just fine after the hit to the head.

“My head’s OK,” he said after the game. “At the time it was a little sore. Thank God I got all this hair to embrace the impact a little bit, and take a little bit of it off.”

It could have been much worse, but we’re glad Smart could find the humor in it.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images