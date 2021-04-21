NESN Logo Sign In

It’s certainly one of those years for the Boston Celtics, but it’s not a great sign when Brad Stevens gets asked about health updates to begin a press conference and he starts his answer with an “Oh man…”

But one day ahead of the Celtics’ tip against the Phoenix Suns, that would be anyone’s reaction to looking at their latest injury report.

As of Wednesday, five players were listed:

— Kemba Walker (illness, non-COVID), probable

— Jayson Tatum (left ankle impingement), questionable

— Jaylen Brown (left shoulder bursitis), doubtful

— Evan Fournier (health & safety protocols), out

— Robert Williams (left knee soreness), out

In his media availability following a rare practice that the condensed season has allowed, Stevens provided a bit of an update on some of their progress.