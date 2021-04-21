It’s certainly one of those years for the Boston Celtics, but it’s not a great sign when Brad Stevens gets asked about health updates to begin a press conference and he starts his answer with an “Oh man…”
But one day ahead of the Celtics’ tip against the Phoenix Suns, that would be anyone’s reaction to looking at their latest injury report.
As of Wednesday, five players were listed:
— Kemba Walker (illness, non-COVID), probable
— Jayson Tatum (left ankle impingement), questionable
— Jaylen Brown (left shoulder bursitis), doubtful
— Evan Fournier (health & safety protocols), out
— Robert Williams (left knee soreness), out
In his media availability following a rare practice that the condensed season has allowed, Stevens provided a bit of an update on some of their progress.
“Kemba did not practice, was not here, still feeling a little bit under the weather. Hopeful that he’ll be able to go tomorrow but unsure,” Stevens said. “Jaylen is doubtful for for tomorrow. He was here. He’s got a left shoulder bursitis. Let’s see, (Marcus) Smart was back. Evan Fournier is in the building but he’s still in health and safety protocols as far as game availability. And Rob tried to do a little bit more and won’t be able to go tomorrow either so he’ll be out tomorrow, too.”
Stevens left out any word on Tatum, but it doesn’t look like the All-Star forward is worried about missing time.
“I’m feeling fine,” Tatum said Wednesday in his own media availability. “Ankle is feeling pretty good, you know, I don’t see why I wouldn’t play tomorrow.”
The Celtics and Suns are slated to start at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.