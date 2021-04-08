Celtics ‘Patiently Waiting’ To Get COVID-19 Vaccine When Available

The Boston Celtics have been hit harder than anyone by COVID-19, and Danny Ainge is hopeful his team will be able to get vaccinated soon.
The Celtics have had a slew of players enter NBA protocols — most recently Tristan Thompson, Romeo Langford and Evan Fournier — that has left them shorthanded during the season.
Ainge made his weekly appearance of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” on Thursday and revealed how the C’s are feeling frustrated because there are strict protocols in place, but players still are constantly out of the lineup.
“We have as tight as protocols as anybody. Strictly regulated and I don’t know what else we can do,” the president of basketball operations said. “It’s been really a long year that way just when we feel like we’re right on the verge of getting everybody back, we have something else happen.”
Ainge added they just need to be patient throughout the process.
“We’ve been trying to get something set up,” Ainge said. “We’ve even gone to other states because we can’t really get any shots here yet. So we’re just still. (Assistant general manager) Mike Zarren has been on the phone a lot trying to find a way to get the whole group vaccinated. But we’re patiently waiting and hopefully that’s going to happen in the next couple weeks.”
Ainge already has been vaccinated due to his age.
The Celtics return to action Friday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.