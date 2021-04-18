Celtics Rumors: Indiana Had This Huge Offer Prepared For Brad Stevens

NESN Logo Sign In

If Brad Stevens wanted to return to the college ranks, and his home state, he reportedly was going to get paid handsomely to do so.

Earlier this season, there was incessant chatter about the Boston Celtics head coach drawing interest — and possibly being interested himself — for the vacant Indiana Hoosiers head coaching gig. Of course, Stevens has had tons of success at the collegiate level and is an Indiana native.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that had Stevens considered returning, Indiana was prepared to make him a pretty huge offer.

“I was told that Indiana was prepared to offer him seven-years, $70 million,” Wojnarowski said, which immediately elicited a wild reaction from the other panelists.

All this report does is reaffirm what Stevens has said: He likes coaching the Celtics and doesn’t appear to have any plans to move on anytime soon.