Celtics’ Tristan Thompson Available Vs. Knicks ‘In Short Bursts’

Tristan Thompson is available to make his return for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

The center hasn’t played in a game since March 14 thanks to landing in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols on March 16. Thompson has been cleared for some time now, just gearing his conditioning back up for game action.

But against the New York Knicks at TD Garden, he’ll probably see “short bursts,” of playing time, head coach Brad Stevens shared, expressing his excitement to see Thompson back.

“We don’t have very many vets as it is right?” Stevens said. “Except for the young guys that have been here with us, Marcus (Smart) and Jaylen (Brown) and Jayson (Tatum), I guess you could consider them vets now. And then obviously Kemba (Walker). But with (Evan) Fournier in and Tristan (Thompson) out, you can feel that a little bit. We need Tristan back.”

Especially with the trade that sent Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics could use Thompson’s services again.

And when it comes to managing the big men, with trade-deadline newcomers like Luke Kornet and Moe Wagner, Brad Stevens has a plan.

“There’s no doubt that our center rotation will start with Rob (Williams) and Tristan.”

