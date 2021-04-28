NESN Logo Sign In

This is a game the Boston Celtics should have easily won, but that simply was not the case.

The Celtics, playing without both Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, fell 119-115 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at TD Garden. The Thunder previously had lost 14 straight contests entering their clash with the Celtics.

Boston now has lost three straight with Tuesday’s being their most recent candidate for loss of the year.

Jaylen Brown (39 points, 11 rebounds, three steals) and Payton Pritchard (28 points, three rebounds, four assists) led the charge. Marcus Smart (14 points, six rebounds, five steals), Luke Kornet (10 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Evan Fournier (10 points, seven rebounds, five steals) turned on the jets late.

The Celtics fell to 32-30 while the Thunder improved to 21-41.