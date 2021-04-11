Celtics Wrap: Boston Pulls Off Epic Comeback Win Vs. Red-Hot Nuggets

The Celtics improved to 28-26 while the Nuggets fell to 34-19.

Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Robert Williams

YUCKY STUFF

Once again, it took the Celtics a little while to wake up.

Brown, Tatum and Williams were a combined 0-for-9 from the field in the first 12 minutes, though Williams did have four rebounds. Smart and Walker were the only two starters to record points, and they only had four apiece on 3-of-8 shooting.

Tristan Thompson (five points, three rebounds) and Romeo Langford (three points, three rebounds) offered a little help off the bench, but not much. Boston completed a measly 24% of its shots in the first.

Naturally, Denver capitalized on this and built itself an 11-point lead. The Nuggets were much more accurate, collecting 27 points on 11-of-23 (47.8%) shots.

THAT’S BETTER (FOR NOW)

The second wasn’t perfect, but it certainly was better than the first.

Tatum finally found some rhythm and collected 11 points, four rebounds and an assist. Tatum and Smart had a team-high 11 points apiece at the end of the frame.

Smart sank Boston’s only two 3-pointers of the half despite 17 attempts.

Michael Porter Jr. led all scorers with 13.

Celtics starters combined for 27 of Boston’s 29 second-quarter points and, interestingly enough, scored all but 10 of the team’s 45 first-half points. Boston’s shooting improved somewhat as a whole to 34.9%, and the C’s closed the gap to six points before halftime.

Denver took a 51-45 lead into the second half.

NO QUIT IN BOSTON

The Nuggets remained in the driver’s seat for most of the third.

Jokic finally found his footing after scoring just three points on 1-of-5 shooting in the first half. He finished the third with 14 additional points on 5-of-7 shooting (71.4%) and was one rebound shy of a triple-double.

Denver’s lead hovered around 12 for most of the quarter, but Boston trimmed it to five thanks to some quick work by Brown and Walker in the final two minutes.

Steal and score#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/9UhNOo16tp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2021

And just like that, it was a 79-74 game.

The Celtics entered the final frame on a 9-0 run.