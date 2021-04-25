Celtics Wrap: C’s Fall To Hornets, Now Have Lost Three Of Their Last Four

NESN Logo Sign In

Water appears to have found its level with the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics fell 125-104 to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, and after ripping off six straight wins, the C’s now have lost three of their last four.

It was a bit of a snoozer from start to finish. Boston only led for 15 seconds, which came at the beginning of the game. Once the Hornets — who, as a reminder, were without Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk — took control of the lead, they never gave it back.

Further, the Celtics hardly seemed interested in regaining the lead, turning the ball over periodically while putting together bad offensive possessions and allowing things to be too easy for Charlotte offensively. The Hornets combined to knock down 21 3-pointers and had 40 assists.

Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 20 points apiece. Jayson Tatum had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Marcus Smart contributed 17 points. No one off the bench scored in double figures.