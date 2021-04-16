Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown Lifts Boston To Fifth Straight Win Vs. Lakers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, claiming their fifth consecutive win with a 121-113 verdict.

Boston now has won seven of their last eight games, and swept their three-game trip against the heavy hitters in the Western Conference heavy hitters.

Jaylen Brown led the way against the Lakers, who were without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis with newcomer Andre Drummond also inactive.

Brown scored a game-high 40 points on an incredibly efficient 17-for-20 from the floor and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. He added nine rebounds and three assists in the effort, too.

All five Celtics starters finished with double figures despite not playing much of the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum and Tristan Thompson (6-for-8 from the field) scored 14 points while Marcus Smart (13 points, six rebounds, four assists) and Kemba Walker (12 points, seven assists) were impactful.