Jayson Tatum reached another level Friday night at TD Garden against the San Antonio Spurs, and it ultimately helped the Boston Celtics to an insane 143-140 comeback win in overtime.

The Celtics trailed by as many as 32 points during the second quarter. They trailed by 29 points at the half and 13 points entering the fourth. They were not good for the first 30 or so minutes in a 48-minute game (though they played more). It was the perfect snapshot of the 2020-21 edition of the Celtics.

And then Tatum, who scored a career-high 60 points, erased it all. Notably, he was 20-for-37 from the field with eight rebounds and five assists.

The All-Star wing scored 21 points in the fourth quarter after recording 24 in the first half. He led the way as Boston not only erased that once insane deficit, but ultimately helped the Celtics take a lead on numerous occasions in the fourth.

Jaylen Brown chipped in 17 points including a monumental 3-pointer in overtime. It did, however, come on a night he shot 5-for-24 from the field. Aaron Nesmith had a second consecutive impressive performance with 16 points on 7-for-9 from the field.

The Celtics improved to 34-30 while the Spurs fell to 31-31.

