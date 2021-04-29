NESN Logo Sign In

Entering Wednesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, one of the storylines surrounding the Boston Celtics was speculation as to whether or not Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can lead this team to glory.

In a 120-111 win over Charlotte, and without Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart in the lineup, the All-Star wing duo showed they could.

The pair led the charge early and late in the game, with Brown finishing with a game-high 38 points, seven rebounds three assists and a block and Tatum recording 35 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and a steal.

But when things could have gone either way in the third quarter, Rookie Aaron Nesmith enjoyed the best game to his young NBA career to this point to help sway it to Boston’s side. He finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals, but it was his defense that was most impressive.

With the win, the Celtics snap a three-game losing streak and improved to 22-30 on the season.