Entering Wednesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, one of the storylines surrounding the Boston Celtics was speculation as to whether or not Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can lead this team to glory.

In a 120-111 win over Charlotte, and without Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart in the lineup, the All-Star duo showed they could.

The pair led the charge as Brown finished with a game-high 38 points, seven rebounds three assists and one block. Tatum recorded 35 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and one steal to complement the effort.

Rookie Aaron Nesmith enjoyed the best game of his young NBA career to help sway it Boston’s way. He finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals, but it was his defense that was most impressive.

With the win, the Celtics snap a three-game losing streak and improved to 33-30 on the season.