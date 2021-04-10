With the win, the Celtics moved to 27-26, while the Timberwolves fell to 13-40.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Robert Williams

LOW-ENERGY CELTICS

The Celtics started with a strong opening sequence with a Brown dunk, Robert Williams block and a Brown drive to the basket.

JB starting off the game right#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/SkU6rOoJ6X — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 9, 2021

That’s about as energetic as they’d look, though, especially on the defensive side.

Boston ended the first quarter down 14 points.

The five turnovers committed by the Celtics certainly didn’t help their cause, either.

Robert Williams missed back-to-back dunks and had a foul in the opening minutes, which has become a trend for him of late.

The Celtics went into the second down 39-25. The 39 points were a season-high in the opening quarter for the Timberwolves.

Ant comin' out hot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/78NgqBpK9W — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 9, 2021

MAKING WORST TEAM IN NBA LOOK GOOD

Tatum came out hot, but Minnesota stayed hotter and led 55-43 with 5:40 to go in the half.

"Jayson Tatum, showing you the muscle"#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/mggY1n5aAk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 10, 2021

Turnovers continued to be an issue for the Celtics, who just seemed to be playing with little to no energy on both ends of the court. The Timberwolves continued to build their lead as things only got uglier for the home team.

There also was this posterization of Tristan Thompson by Josh Okogie.

BAPTISM IN BOSTON 😱 pic.twitter.com/STJoOs63hJ — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 10, 2021

The painful, ugly first half finally came to an end to the tune of the Celtics losing 66-57.

Tatum, the only real bright spot through two quarters, led all scorers with 18 points.

CELTICS COMING BACK

It didn’t look much better for the Celtics to begin the third as they just couldn’t figure out how to string together any stops.

The Timberwolves quickly went back up by double digits, but Brown made it an eight-point game with 5:20 left in the third.