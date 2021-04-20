NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown started things off, and Jayson Tatum tried to finish them for the shorthanded Boston Celtics in a sloppy grind of a game against the Chicago Bulls.

Understandably, without Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Evan Fournier and Robert Williams, the effort wasn’t enough and Boston fell to Chicago, 102-96.

Tatum recorded the first triple-double of his career, and it came down to the last possession, but ultimately the Celtics fell just shy of their seventh straight win thanks to a concentration of costly turnovers down the stretch.

Tatum had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists after really heating up in the fourth quarter, while Brown had a team-high 23 points with four rebounds, one assist and a steal. Tremont Waters, coming into the game in the fourth, added a real spark to make it game with nine points and a great defensive effort.

Nikola Vucevic dropped a game-high 29 points and nine rebounds, and against his old squad, Daniel Theis received a warm welcome back to TD Garden before dropping six points with six rebounds and four assists.