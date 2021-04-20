Jaylen Brown started things off, and Jayson Tatum tried to finish them for the shorthanded Boston Celtics in a sloppy grind of a game against the Chicago Bulls.
Understandably, without Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Evan Fournier and Robert Williams, the effort wasn’t enough and Boston fell to Chicago, 102-96.
Tatum recorded the first triple-double of his career, and it came down to the last possession, but ultimately the Celtics fell just shy of their seventh straight win thanks to a concentration of costly turnovers down the stretch.
Tatum had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists after really heating up in the fourth quarter, while Brown had a team-high 23 points with four rebounds, one assist and a steal. Tremont Waters, coming into the game in the fourth, added a real spark to make it game with nine points and a great defensive effort.
Nikola Vucevic dropped a game-high 29 points and nine rebounds, and against his old squad, Daniel Theis received a warm welcome back to TD Garden before dropping six points with six rebounds and four assists.
With the loss, the Celtics fall to 31-26 on the season.
Here’s how it all went down:
STARTING FIVE
SF: Jayson Tatum
PF: Semi Ojeleye
C: Tristan Thompson
SG: Jaylen Brown
PG: Payton Pritchard
NO RUST ON JAYLEN
Despite being severely shorthanded, Brown and Tatum led things off right for the Celtics offense in the opening quarter.
Brown scored a game-high 13 points to start on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting that helped Boston get out to an early 11-2 run, while Tatum had four first frame assists and four rebounds.
And Luke Kornet did this on his first touch of the game against his former squad:
With contributions like that off the bench, including a 3-pointer from Grant Williams, the Celtics got a solid stretch out of their reserves that carried into the second.
The closed out the first quarter up 30-24.
RESERVES ARE RALLYING
Romeo Langford had a strong showing early, serving as the de facto ballhandler of the game by nature of their injury report. And Jabari Parker followed up a pleasant debut with more great energy, driving hard to the hoop to generate more scoring off the bench.
Parker had six points off the bench in the first half, including this beauty.
Tatum got up to seven rebounds and five assists by the half to go with three points, and Pritchard had nine early points as Boston shot 51.3% from the field in the first half.
Vucevic got going in the second quarter with 17 points total, but the Bulls entered the break down 48-42.
BULLS BUILD A LEAD
The Celtics offense frankly became a bit stagnant out of the half, showing off their lack of ballhandler depth. And Vucevic kept doing Vucevic things, and the Bulls closed their gap to just one point.
But Boston started running the ball through Tatum and Brown again to maintain the lead, but couldn’t keep much separation.
And as irony would have it, a double-big lineup with Theis at the 4 ended up hurting the Celtics, even with him now on the Bulls. Boston went almost three minutes without a point as the quarter came towards close.
A 13-2 run by Chicago helped the Bulls enter the final frame with a 74-66 lead.
TATUM AND TREMONT TAKEOVER
Tatum hit a big 3 to start the fourth quarter, and then assisted Parker on a fun alley oop that got them going on a little run.
Starting the quarter, Tremont Waters scored on back-to-back possessions for a quick five points and Tristan Thompson made it a five-point game, assisted by Tatum.
Then, the star forward really locked in, recording his first career triple-double. He worked hard for it, too.
Pritchard hit a big shot to bring the Celtics within three points, and Brown woke back up to close that gap with an even bigger triple to tie it at 90-90.
But Chicago stripped Boston on a few possessions down the stretch, and the Bulls managed to pull it out.
PLAY OF THE GAME
So nice we’re showing it twice. Hopefully this is the first of many.
UP NEXT
Boston gets a few days off to hopefully get that bug out of the locker room and return to some semblance of health. They remain home for a few days to practice and play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden.