Celtics Wrap: Marcus Smart Seals Deal On Defensive Battle Vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics found scoring where they could, but battled defensively to pull off a late comeback win against the New York Knicks, 101-99.

Boston did a great job on the glass, out-rebounding the Knicks by 14, but shot 41.9% from the field and turned the ball over 14 times.

But Jaylen Brown was fantastic all game (32 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block) and Jayson Tatum (25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal)

Tristan Thompson didn’t look like he’d missed almost a month in his return, where his 19 minutes off the bench showed off why the Celtics could have used him around the rim all that time. He had seven points, seven rebounds, a steal and three blocks.

R.J. Barrett had a team-high 29 points for the Knicks, combing with Julius Randle’s balanced performance to keep it close. But Marcus Smart called game to cap-off a 17-point, nine-assist offensive showing (that included the game-winner) for Boston.

Here’s how it all went down

STARTING FIVE

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Romeo Langford

PF: Jayson Tatum

SF: Jaylen Brown

C: Robert Williams

START ON THE DEFENSE

The first quarter was a defensive battle, as the Celtics benefited from a switchable, athletic lineup that helped keep the score down. Unfortunately, their own offense also contributed to that.

The frame belonged to Brown, who led Boston with 12 points in the quarter. But Smart and Tatum were active facilitators in the absence of Kemba Walker.

Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett were active for New York to keep things close, but the Celtics led the Knicks 21-19 at the first intermission.

SECOND CHANCE SCORING

The story of the stanza was Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams, Romeo Langford on the offensive boards, pulling down 13.

TT getting it done on the glass 💪 pic.twitter.com/00hxHuid2J — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 8, 2021

Langford was engaged and active on defense all half. That’s what made this triple so much better:

Romeo is doing it all



Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/iN9zclETjn — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 8, 2021

Semi Ojeleye hit two 3-pointers in the quarter, and with his shots not falling, Tatum started driving hard to the hoop.

Boston shot 38.3 percent at the break, and led by a narrow 47-46.

TATUM TAKEOVER

New York dragged a run into the new half, and led by as many as seven points in the third quarter thanks to Romeo Langford. But after a slow start, Tatum had seven points in the third quarter to keep things close.

But thanks to Randle and Barrett, the Knicks managed a 73-70 lead entering the fourth.

This was fun, though:

Jaylen ➡️ Rob



Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/wQ9K18Oet3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 8, 2021

FRIGID FROM THE FIELD

The Celtics didn’t shoot the ball well in general, but points were hard to come by to start the final quarter.

That went for both sides, though, with Thompson finishing out a great first day back.

A small run saw Boston take a two-point lead, and it went back and fourth through the final two minutes. The situation seemed dire after a Tatum turnover late, but Smart and Brown made up for it.

Smart assisted Brown to give the Celtics a 3-point lead, Barret instantly tied it up on the other side.

But Marcus Smart saved the day.

MARCUS FOR THREEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/wUsKRiMRiW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 8, 2021

PLAY OF THE GAME

Right before halftime, it looked like Tatum wanted to send a message to sports talk radio for their comments Wednesday morning.

UP NEXT

The Celtics home stand ends Friday, as Boston hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET.

