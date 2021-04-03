Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Jaylen Brown

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

C: Robert Williams

FOULS AN EARLY ISSUE

The Celtics offense and ball movement were strong from the start, with 10 first-quarter assists from the collective.

And it began instantly, with Robert Williams bringing the energy to notch the first points of the game off a lob from Smart.

.@rob_williamsIII gets things started with the flush pic.twitter.com/bx7XBK6FYT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 2, 2021

Jayson Tatum led the first quarter in scoring nine points early, with a balanced effort across the starting lineup, and Evan Fournier pulled up with no hesitation, showing off exactly what Boston brought him in for.

But with everything going well on offense, things were a little tougher on the other side of the ball, with the Celtics struggling to defend without fouling. They’d accumulated seven (!!) personal fouls in the opening frame alone.

Still, Boston led Houston 33-25 at the first break.

BENDING, NOT BREAKING

The start of the second rang a familiar tune, with the team frigid from beyond the arc for some time. Christian Wood led the Rockets in breathing down the Celtics neck, briefly taking a one-point lead with 3:37 before halftime.

For most of the quarter, Williams’ effort on defense was the only silver lining. But finally, that started to rub off on the rest of his teammates and the Celtics started to look like the Celtics again.

By that, we mean that the defense starting creating offense, something we haven’t seen much of from Boston this year.

Coast to coast 🏖 pic.twitter.com/aL5kJYTryg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 3, 2021

Boston proceeded to go off on a 9-0 run to close out the quarter, with 13 points from Tatum by the break. Talk about entering halftime with all the momentum:

Smart to Tatum x2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/bJ0proEM5m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 3, 2021

Boston led Houston 52-44 after two quarters.

KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY

There was no third-quarter collapse. Quite the opposite, actually, as Boston enjoyed as much as a 15-point lead.

The balanced offense and ball movement in transition was something the late-Tommy Heinsohn would dream about, barely even needing to dribble on some plays.