Chaim Bloom Joins Tom Caron To Discuss Red Sox’s Fast Start

The 2021 Major League Baseball season still is young, but it’s already looking like a better year for the Boston Red Sox.

The Sox top the American League East standings. Although there still is a long way to go, the Boston faithful are excited about this season’s potential after a terrific start.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom joined Tom Caron on Sunday’s edition of “Ultimate Red Sox Show” to evaluate the Sox’s start from a baseball operations perspective.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above, presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images