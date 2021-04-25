Chaim Bloom Joins Tom Caron To Discuss Red Sox’s Fast Start

The Red Sox are looking good in 2021

by and

The 2021 Major League Baseball season still is young, but it’s already looking like a better year for the Boston Red Sox.

The Sox top the American League East standings. Although there still is a long way to go, the Boston faithful are excited about this season’s potential after a terrific start.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom joined Tom Caron on Sunday’s edition of “Ultimate Red Sox Show” to evaluate the Sox’s start from a baseball operations perspective.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above, presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

More MLB:

Red Sox Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez Undefeated, ‘That’s What Aces Do’

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related