Chaim Bloom Reacts To Red Sox Putting Together Strong Start Early On

There’s a lot to like about the Boston Red Sox right now, who sit in first place in the American League East having won 12 of their last 15 games.
Just not many predicted they’d be having this success.
Many wrote the Red Sox off after a disappointing 2020 season, plagued by a lack of pitching that the offense surprisingly couldn’t make up for. So entering 2021, the assumption was the team was entering a bit of a rebuilding stage for strength down the road, not necessarily short-term success.
But as we’re seeing this season, and noted by the man who assembled the roster, maybe Boston can do both?
“We have long-term goals that we don’t shy away from talking about, and then those long-term goals aren’t changing. We want to be able to deliver championship baseball to our fans every year, and we’re not going to rest until we’re in a position to do that,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday ahead of a 4-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.
“So those long-term goals haven’t changed, but for all that, we want to win every night we take the field, and it’s really exciting to put a group together, and to see this group come out the way that they have — not just the wins and losses but how they’ve come about. There’s been, it seems, different key contributors to every win that we have. The group is really bonded, they are vibing very well together, they’ve jelled, and you can see that by how they’re playing. So we’re seeing a lot of really encouraging things, we know there’s some areas where we need to get better we’re going to keep working on those areas, but you’ve got to be happy with the way that things have gone so far.”
Maybe it’s getting a little ahead of ourselves to think this hot streak could actually carry to a World Series berth.
But regardless, this chip looks great on Boston’s shoulders.