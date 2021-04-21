Chaim Bloom Reacts To Red Sox Putting Together Strong Start Early On

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s a lot to like about the Boston Red Sox right now, who sit in first place in the American League East having won 12 of their last 15 games.

Just not many predicted they’d be having this success.

Many wrote the Red Sox off after a disappointing 2020 season, plagued by a lack of pitching that the offense surprisingly couldn’t make up for. So entering 2021, the assumption was the team was entering a bit of a rebuilding stage for strength down the road, not necessarily short-term success.

But as we’re seeing this season, and noted by the man who assembled the roster, maybe Boston can do both?

“We have long-term goals that we don’t shy away from talking about, and then those long-term goals aren’t changing. We want to be able to deliver championship baseball to our fans every year, and we’re not going to rest until we’re in a position to do that,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday ahead of a 4-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.