The drought finally is over for Charlie Coyle.

The Boston Bruins center was in the midst of a 28-game scoreless streak, the worst of his nine-year NHL career. But that changed in the third period.

With the game against the Buffalo Sabres tied at 2-2, Coyle robbed Sam Reinhart of the puck in the neutral zone before beating Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to put the Bruins ahead with 12 minutes left in the frame.

Check it out:

That one must have felt good.

