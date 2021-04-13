Charlie Coyle Tosses ‘The Mighty Quinn’ Puck During Bruins Warmups

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle and Quinn “The Mighty Quinn” Waters have built a special relationship.

Both Coyle and Waters hail from Weymouth, Mass., which the two bonded over in 2019 when Waters, who was battling brain cancer, first hit the spotlight. The Waters family gained national attention for the then 3-year-old’s “Quinndow,” where he would interact with the outside world while his immune system was too compromised to leave his home.

Last season, Waters asked Coyle to score a goal for him on “Hockey Fights Cancer” night at TD Garden. Of course, Coyle delivered.

The Waters family returned to TD Garden on Tuesday, and it did not take Coyle long to spot them in the stands. He made sure to toss a puck in their direction during warmups ahead of the Bruins’ game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Take a look, via the team: