Charlie Coyle Wasn’t Worried About Scoreless Drought For Good Reason

'It’s not something that was weighing on me because it’s not about me'

Charlie Coyle did something Thursday night he hadn’t done in 28 games: score a goal.

The Bruins center potted what ended up being the game-winner in Boston’s eventual 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden.

Coyle was in the midst of his worst drought throughout his nine-year NHL career, so it certainly would have been understandable if he was growing frustrated or felt as if he had a monkey on his back.

But if you ask the 29-year-old, that wasn’t the case.

“Itâ€™s not about me and scoring goals, itâ€™s about the team winning,” Coyle said. “Itâ€™s about me bringing what I need for the team to play well. â€¦ Itâ€™s not something that was weighing on me because itâ€™s not about me. Itâ€™s about the team.”

Coyle has a point considering you win as a team and lose as a team. But seeing him finally find the back of the net was refreshing, especially with the Stanley Cup playoffs right around the corner.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

