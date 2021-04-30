Charlie Coyle Wasn’t Worried About Scoreless Drought For Good Reason

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie Coyle did something Thursday night he hadn’t done in 28 games: score a goal.

The Bruins center potted what ended up being the game-winner in Boston’s eventual 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden.

Coyle was in the midst of his worst drought throughout his nine-year NHL career, so it certainly would have been understandable if he was growing frustrated or felt as if he had a monkey on his back.

But if you ask the 29-year-old, that wasn’t the case.

“Itâ€™s not about me and scoring goals, itâ€™s about the team winning,” Coyle said. “Itâ€™s about me bringing what I need for the team to play well. â€¦ Itâ€™s not something that was weighing on me because itâ€™s not about me. Itâ€™s about the team.”

Coyle has a point considering you win as a team and lose as a team. But seeing him finally find the back of the net was refreshing, especially with the Stanley Cup playoffs right around the corner.

