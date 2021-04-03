NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy is putting together arguably his most impressive offensive season.

The Boston Bruins defenseman has career-highs of seven goals and 27 assists and has a chance to eclipse both of those tallies this season even with a shortened season.

McAvoy entered Saturday’s clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins with four goals and 17 assists on the season and added three more assists in the 7-5 win to bring his season total to 20.

The 23-year-old has been impressive lately with a goal and five assists over his last six games after the big win Saturday.

For more on his recent hot streak, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images