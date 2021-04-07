NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup against the Philadelphia Flyers about 30 minutes before puck drop.

The team said it was due to an “upper-body injury,” but head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t able to offer much of an update after the Bruins 4-2 win over the Flyers.

“Upper body, day-to-day,” Cassidy said while on a postgame video conference.

It’s unclear when or how the injury occurred.

McAvoy’s absence will be just the latest hit to the Boston blue line as the Bruins already are without Brandon Carlo and John Moore. Kevan Miller had missed about a month and a half before returning to the lineup Tuesday.

McAvoy has 22 points on the season behind 18 assists and four goals. He last played for the Bruins on Monday in an overtime loss to the Flyers, though his 24:02 in time on ice was the fewest of the prior five games.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images