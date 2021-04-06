NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ blue line got even thinner Tuesday night.

The Bruins already are without Brandon Carlo and John Moore, and have been without Kevan Miller for nearly two months, though he will return against the Philadelphia Flyers.

But 30 minutes before puck drop, the Bruins announced that Charlie McAvoy would not play at Wells Fargo Center due to an upper-body injury.

It’s unclear just what the ailment is or when it occurred.

Now more than ever is when head coach Bruce Cassidy will need the Bruins’ youngsters to step up, particularly Jeremy Lauzon who Cassidy called out after Boston’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers on Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images