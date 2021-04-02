Check Out Awesome Fenway Park Time Lapse Ahead Of Red Sox Opening Day

NESN Logo Sign In

Had the Red Sox and the Orioles forced a ball game Thursday, the American League East rivals would have had to play amid gloomy weather conditions at Fenway Park.

Friday, however, calls for sunny skies in Boston — the type of setting you want for an Opening Day contest.

The Sox and O’s bumped their series opener back one day due to Thursday’s inclement weather. Hours before first pitch of the rescheduled matchup, the Red Sox’s official Instagram shared multiple great shots of Fenway Park, including a time-lapse that features a picturesque sunrise.

Nathan Eovaldi will toe the rubber for Boston on Friday afternoon opposite Baltimore left-hander John Means. Pregame coverage on NESN begins at 12:30 p.m. ET followed by first pitch at 2 p.m.