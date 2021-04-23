Check Out Brad Marchand Net Team-Leading 25th Goal Of 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand is in the zone right now.

The Boston Bruins left-winger has led the way in the squad’s offensive attack throughout the 2021 National Hockey League season and continued his impressive play early Thursday night.

With the score still tied at zero in the Bruins and Buffalo Sabres’ clash just over midway through the first period Marchand stepped up and potted his team-leading 25th goal of the season to give Boston an early lead.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images