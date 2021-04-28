Check Out Throwback Video Of Cam Newton Hyping Up Justin Fields

NESN Logo Sign In

There would be a bit of irony if the Patriots brought on Justin Fields to replace Cam Newton.

New England probably won’t be able to land Fields at No. 15 on Thursday night, but Bill Belichick and Co. reportedly have been making calls about a potential move-up with the Ohio State product in mind. Fields has superstar potential, which is something Newton has known for many years.

The NFL on Tuesday released an old video of Newton hyping up his fellow Georgia native, well before Fields began his collegiate career with the Bulldogs.

“Hey listen, man. It’s Cam Newton here. Hey, best player in high school football right here,” Newton said. “If you’re a high school player and you’re watching this, you know it’s the truth. If you’re a doggone recruiter for anything, this is the best thing any recruitment can get you right here. I’m Cam Newton and I approve this message.”

How interested are the Patriots in Fields? Well, one report indicates New England has looked into moving up as high as No. 4 in the first round in order to select the dual-threat signal-caller.

