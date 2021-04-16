Red Sox’s Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi Throw In Snow At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox had a snow day Friday, but that didn’t stop Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi from getting some work in.

The Red Sox’s game against the Chicago White Sox was postponed and will be played as a doubleheader Sunday at Fenway Park.

After news broke, Sale and Eovaldi were seen throwing in the outfield. Sale, as you certainly know by now, is recovering from Tommy John surgery. The lefty has yet to throw off a mound, but is making significant progress.

Eovaldi on the other hand has looked sharp in his three starts for the Red Sox with a 2-1 record and 2.08 ERA.

It certainly looked like the duo was enjoying the April snow. Check it out: