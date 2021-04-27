Chris Simms’ 2021 NFL Mock Draft Will Absolutely Shock Patriots Fans

My 2021 Mock Draft…full explanation of all 32 picks here: https://t.co/lCNaOJ7FWk pic.twitter.com/JFpIA8qFs6 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 27, 2021

“First off, from their dropback pass offense, he fits everything they’d want there, because he can do all the (Julian) Edelman type stuff. Plus, of course, then some,” Simms said in explaining the projected Patriots pick on his “Unbuttoned” podcast. “He’s got much more of a deep-threat ability to his game, Jaylen Waddle. And then you add in what they’re trying to do there, with the fake speed sweeps, the intricate run game, he’s going to have great value to go along with that.”

There’s been various reports about what the Patriots might do at No. 15: Trade up, trade down or stand pat. But the widespread assumption all along has been that any trade up the board would be so that Bill Belichick could nab his quarterback of the future.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Patriots have called teams drafting inside the top 10, potentially with an eye on Fields should the QB start to fall.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer then added in his latest mock draft published Tuesday that New England and the Carolina Panthers have done “some groundwork” on what a trade might look like for the No. 8 pick. And Breer, like Pelissero, floated Fields as a possibility for the Patriots.

As such, it would be stunning to see a scenario in which New England trades up and doesn’t choose a quarterback, all while Fields plummets to the final pick of Round 1. Yet that’s what Simms envisions, however frustrating it might be for Patriots fans to see Fields back up Tom Brady in Tampa Bay as Cam Newton continues to throw wounded ducks in New England.

For what it’s worth, Simms has quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones going in the top three to the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers, respectively. He projects the Washington Football Team will trade up to No. 8 to pick North Dakota State QB Trey Lance.

So, does Chris Simms know something nobody else does? Or will we look back this weekend and wonder how he missed so badly?

