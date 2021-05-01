Christian Barmore Has Simple Message After Being Drafted By Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Barmore is the newest member of the New England Patriots, and he took to Twitter with a message for his new fan base.

Barmore was drafted out of Alabama with the No. 38 pick during Round 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive tackle already has drawn comparisons to Ndamukong Suh and Richard Seymour.

Shortly after getting drafted, as many players do, Barmore took to Twitter with a brief message to Patriot Nations.

“Let’s Goâ¤ï¸,” he tweeted.

Now, we just wait and see what Barmore will bring to his role with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images