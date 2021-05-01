Christian Barmore Has Simple Message After Being Drafted By Patriots

Christian Barmore is the newest member of the New England Patriots, and he took to Twitter with a message for his new fan base.
Barmore was drafted out of Alabama with the No. 38 pick during Round 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive tackle already has drawn comparisons to Ndamukong Suh and Richard Seymour.
Shortly after getting drafted, as many players do, Barmore took to Twitter with a brief message to Patriot Nations.
“Let’s Goâ¤ï¸,” he tweeted.
Now, we just wait and see what Barmore will bring to his role with the Patriots.