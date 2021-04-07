NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vazquez is feeling pretty confident in himself, and he has every reason to be.

The Boston Red Sox catcher had two towering home runs in as many days in his team’s wins Tuesday and Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tuesday’s came in the bottom of the ninth with the Red Sox down 3-2 and tied the game as the ball went over the Green Monster. Wednesday’s round-tripper made it a 3-1 game in the fourth less than 24 hours later. It also was the first home run Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough surrendered since Aug. 21, 2020.

It’s safe to say Vazquez isn’t lacking any confidence.

“I’m feeling good,” he told reporters after the win. “I’m feeling sexy at the plate. This feels good to be helping the team win. It feels good to sweep the Rays. It feels good to win. It’s a good feeling all around. We’re playing better, we’re playing aggressive, we’re pitching better. It feels good to win.”

Vazquez has proven himself defensively behind the plate the last few seasons, but really has been an offensive powerhouse for the Red Sox since 2019.

The Red Sox now are 3-3 after beginning the season 0-3 thanks to being swept by the Baltimore Orioles.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images