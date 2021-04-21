Bruins’ Connor Clifton Thanks ‘Fortunate Bounce’ For First Goal Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are back on a roll, and everyone is starting to get in on the scoring.

Including defenseman Conor Clifton, who netted his first goal of the season Tuesday to give his team an ultimate 2-0 advantage over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

The puck just trickled in, making him the 24th player to find the net for Boston this year. And Clifton gave a lot of credit to his teammates and a lucky bounce for the point.

“It felt good,” Clifton said during his postgame video conference. “It’s nice to contribute. But it was a great play by, you know, Kurls (Sean Kuraly), Lazer (Curtis Lazar) and Wags (Chris Wagner). That line, they’ve been going to work in the o-zone all night. I got a little fortunate bounce there, great screen in front by Wags and it trickled in, so that one felt good.”

With the win, the Bruins extended their win streak to five games.