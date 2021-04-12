Conor Sheary Lights Lamp Twice During Sunday’s Capitals-Bruins Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Washington Capitals jumped out to a fast start Sunday.

Washington netted three goals in the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

T.J. Oshie struck first 7:33 into the contest and Lars Eller extended the lead just 16 seconds later with his sixth goal of the season. Conor Sheary continued the Capitals’ impressive period with his ninth goal of the season just under two minutes later.

Sheary struck once again for the Capitals in the second period.

