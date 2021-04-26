Could Patriots Trade For Julio Jones? Peter King Lays Out Potential Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Julio Jones trade winds are beginning to swirl as NFL draft week commences.

NBC Sports’ Peter King and Albert Breer of The MMQB both wrote in their respective Monday morning columns that they would not be surprised if the Atlanta Falcons dealt Jones in the coming weeks.

King included a list of potential landing spots for the superstar wide receiver. Among them: the New England Patriots.

“As for the interested team or teams, I would guess Las Vegas; Jon Gruden couldn’t resist Antonio Brown, and I doubt he could resist Julio Jones,” King wrote. “New England too, and a couple of teams with clear receiver needs — Tennessee and Baltimore. …

“One final note here, to be very clear: I am not reporting the Falcons will trade Jones, or will probably trade Jones. I am saying it would not surprise me if it happened.”