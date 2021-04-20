Craig Smith Gets Simple, Yet Perfect, Endorsement From Bruce Cassidy

NESN Logo Sign In

Craig Smith has been everything the Boston Bruins hoped he would be.

And more.

Smith has found his footing quickly with the Bruins, immediately becoming an impact winger in the first season of his three-year deal with Boston. He had a reputation around the NHL for loving to shoot and being a marksman, and that translated perfectly to Boston after he spent the first nine years of his NHL career with the Nashville Predators.

The 31-year-old is in the midst of his best stretch of the season, posting at least a point in seven of his last eight games, a stretch in which he has four goals and seven assists.

He’s done most of that work on the new-look second line with David Krejci and Taylor Hall, but he was having an impact long before that.