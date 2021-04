NESN Logo Sign In

There aren’t many players hotter than Craig Smith right now.

Smith entered the Boston Bruins’ game with the New York Islanders after recording 15 points over his last 13 games and etched his name on the scoresheet once again.

The Bruins forward found the back of the net for the 10th time this season to extend Boston’s lead to two in the first period of Thursday night’s contest.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images